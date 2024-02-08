First anniversary of fatal Quebec daycare bus crash to be marked by ceremony

Balloons are to be released Thursday in a ceremony marking one year since a bus smashed through the front of a Montreal-area daycare, killing two young children and injuring six more.

The commemorative event will take place in a park near the Garderie Éducative Sainte-Rose in Laval, the site of the tragedy on Feb. 8, 2023, when a city bus turned off the street and roared down the daycare's driveway during the busy morning drop-off period.

Five-year-old Maëva David and four-year-old Jacob Gauthier died in the crash, while six other children were sent to hospital.

Former city bus driver Pierre Ny St-Amand was charged with two counts of first-degree murder as well as seven other charges, including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

A preliminary hearing is set for March, and Ny St-Amand's lawyer says he plans to argue the 52-year-old did not have the necessary criminal intent for first-degree murder.

The daycare has asked that people not leave flowers or stuffed animals outside the building but rather make a donation to the foundations of the hospitals that treated victims, Cité de la Santé in Laval and the Sainte-Justine Children's Hospital in Montreal.

STL won't run 151 bus

Out of respect for the families, the Société de transport de Laval (STL) says it will not run the 151 bus in Sainte-Rose on Thursday.

"The management of the daycare concerned has asked the STL to keep its distance from the site of the event out of respect for those wishing to pay their respects," the public transit authority notes. "Consequently, we have decided to divert the circuit."

The STL states a shared taxi service will instead be offered to commuters for the duration of the day.

The bus stops affected are located on Terrasse Dufferin, between Sainte-Rose Boulevard and Jacques-Cartier Street.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2024.