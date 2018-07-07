

The Canadian Press





The thirty-fourth edition of the Loto-Quebec International Fireworks Festival will start with a bang on Saturday night.

The festival, which ends on Aug. 8, will include displays every Wednesday and Saturday.

Included in the participating countries is The Philippines, which will be take part for the first time. China, Austria, the United States, Italy and Canada will also have teams representing them.

Last year, England won the Golden Jupiter grand prize.

Saturday’s display will be set to music with a tribute to Swedish pop group ABBA, while the grand finale will pay homage to James Bond.