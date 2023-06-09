Firefighters from France arrive in Quebec to help fight wildfires
Dozens of firefighters from France have arrived in Quebec, where they'll join the fight against the more than 140 fires burning across the province.
Quebec's forest fire prevention agency says the French firefighters are expected to head today to Roberval, in the province's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, for a briefing before they begin fighting fires.
There are 141 fires burning across the province this morning, including 127 in the bottom half of the province where firefighting efforts are concentrated.
Quebec Premier François Legault said Thursday that about 13,500 people have been forced from their homes, many of them in the northern municipalities of Chibougamau and Lebel-sur-Quévillon.
The premier said the wildfire situation in the province is expected to remain stable in the next couple of days, but it's unclear when residents will be able to return home.
The province has reported a total of 444 wildfires so far this year, compared to an average of 207 at the same date.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 9, 2023.
