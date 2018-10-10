

The Canadian Press





Firefighters responding to a suspicious fire in a St-Calixtre residence in Lanaudiere discovered a marijuana growing facility early on Wednesday morning.

Police received a call at around 12:30 a.m. about an incendiary object being thrown against the door of the residence.

The object caused minimal damage but the occupant of the premises was arrested after his illegal cannabis facility was discovered.

The 52-year-old man will be questioned by police. No other arrests have been made.