MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Firefighters called to five-alarm fire in downtown Montreal

    Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal truck - file photo (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal) Montreal Fire Department/Securite incendie Montreal truck - file photo (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

    Montreal firefighters are responding to a five-alarm fire downtwon Friday evening. 

    The fire department said in a social media post that the fire is near the intersection of Notre-Dame and Gauvin streets. 

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News