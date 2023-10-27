Firefighters called to five-alarm fire in downtown Montreal

Montreal firefighters are responding to a five-alarm fire downtwon Friday evening.

The fire department said in a social media post that the fire is near the intersection of Notre-Dame and Gauvin streets.

More video from that massive fire that’s raging right now in a building on Notre Dame near McGill in downtown #Montreal pic.twitter.com/IHP7SRf2D4 — David Storey (@davidstoreytv) October 28, 2023

Firefighters are right now battling a massive fire at Notre Dane and McGill in downtown #Montreal pic.twitter.com/cYCnhGehsp — David Storey (@davidstoreytv) October 28, 2023

This is a developing story. More details to come.