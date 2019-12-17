MONTREAL -- Firefighters are battling a huge blaze at a farm in Saint-Marcel-de-Richelieu, about 90 km away from Montreal.

According to Radio-Canada, about 140 cows were saved, while another 125 or so perished in the fire.

Crews are using portable pumps to pull water from a nearby river to tackle the flames. There is signifiant damage.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is onsite to direct traffic.