Firefighters battle blaze at a farm in Saint-Marcel-de-Richelieu
Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019 6:46AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 17, 2019 6:59AM EST
MONTREAL -- Firefighters are battling a huge blaze at a farm in Saint-Marcel-de-Richelieu, about 90 km away from Montreal.
According to Radio-Canada, about 140 cows were saved, while another 125 or so perished in the fire.
Crews are using portable pumps to pull water from a nearby river to tackle the flames. There is signifiant damage.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is onsite to direct traffic.
RELATED IMAGES