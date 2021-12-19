BOISCHATEL, QUE. -- A firefighter was killed in action on Saturday evening following a fire in Boischatel, near Quebec City.

According to the first information obtained from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), an investigation has been opened by the Major Crime Unit to try to clarify the circumstances leading to the death.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night on Rue des Silex in Boischatel, in the MRC of La Côte-de-Beaupré.

While firefighters were fighting the blaze, a member of the Boischatel / L'Ange-Gardien Fire Department was seriously injured.

The man was rushed to the hospital and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries last night, said SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville.