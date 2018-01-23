

A downtown restaurant says it launched an investigation into allegations of discrimination against staff members.

Three former employees of 1909 Modern Tavern claim their recent firing was racially motivated.

All three ex-workers are visible minorities.

They were all hired in October when the Tavern opened, but the restaurant has since had a change of management. It is operated as a partnership by Cara Operations and the Montreal Canadiens.

Last week the three employees were all dismissed. Each one claims they were called into the office and told that management had an issue with their work ethic, and told their "appearance" was not as satisfactory as that of two white francophone employees.

All serving staff at the restaurant wore the same uniforms, and were trained in how to wear it and serve customers.

The Tavern has since hired new waiters -- who are white francophones.

One fired employee, Terry Ngala, feels he is the victim of discrimination, and has joined his former co-workers in filing a complaint with Quebec's Human Rights Commission.

"I didn't want to go to that extent yet . I wanted to make sure we laid down the facts first. Did we do anything, were we lacking in certain things, for us to be fired right away. I couldn't find a reason," said Ngala.

The director of operations of the Tavern, Otman Amer, issued a statement that the restaurant is going to hire a third party to investigate the dismissals.

"The investigation will aim to verify that our values ​​of respect and equality contained in our code of conduct have been met, as our restaurant relies heavily on diversity in the hiring of its staff," wrote Amer.

All three employees said they had never been the subject of any complaints about their work until the day they were fired.