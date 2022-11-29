Fired Quebec housekeeper who tried to take a sick day to receive $12,000

Quebec Labour Tribunal - FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: Tribunal administratif du travail Quebec Quebec Labour Tribunal - FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: Tribunal administratif du travail Quebec

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon