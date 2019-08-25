Featured Video
Fireball racing championships make for exciting week at Pointe Claire yacht club
Matt Gilmour, CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, August 25, 2019 6:35PM EDT
Sailors from around the world converged on Pointe Claire this weekend to take part in the world championships of fireball sailboat racing.
Eighty-eight athletes from 10 countries came in for the five-day event, which yacht club manager Trevor Collins said had made for an exciting week.
“It’s been wonderful for the club, it’s exciting for our members,” he said. “We run a lot of youth programs and they’re really excited to see the activity around the club.”
The racing route takes about an hour to complete and, weather permitting, each team should complete the race 10 times before Friday. The team with the best times will take home the trophy and bragging rights.
