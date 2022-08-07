Firearm used to kill three people in Montreal was illegally acquired police say
Quebec police say the gun used to kill three people in the Montreal area this week was acquired illegally.
Provincial police spokeswoman Genevieve Gagnon says 26-year-old Abdulla Shaikh, who is suspected of killing the three men at random, did not have a firearms license.
But she says police still don't know how he obtained a gun.
Shaikh was killed by Montreal police Thursday morning, he is suspected of killing three men within a period of about 24 hours.
Quebec's mental health review board ruled in March that Shaikh, who was under the supervision of a mental health hospital after being found not criminally responsible in a November 2018 mischief case, posed a "significant risk" to public safety, but allowed him to continue living in the community.
Police allege he shot two men, Andre Fernand Lemieux, 64, and Mohamed Salah Belhaj, 48, on Tuesday night in Montreal and killed a third man, Alex Levis Crevier, 22, in Laval, Que., around 24 hours later.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 8, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Amanda got justice': Dutch man accused in B.C. teen sextortion case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
BREAKING | Montreal Pride parade cancelled due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving crashed into a residence in Los Angeles on Friday and became engulfed in flames.
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and prompted the province's Premier to urge some nearby communities to prepare for possible evacuation.
Hundreds forced out of their homes as Okanagan wildfire rages on in B.C.
An evacuation order remains in effect in Olalla, a community just north of Keremeos, B.C., as a wildfire classified as 'out of control' continues to grow, impacting nearby residents.
Best time to see the Perseids meteor shower could be this weekend
While the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, one of the brightest of the year, may be next week, now may be the best time to see the astronomical event, according to The Weather Network.
PFAS levels in rainwater have made it 'unsafe to drink' globally, even in remote areas: study
Researchers out of Europe say global levels of 'forever chemicals,' known as PFAS, have made rainwater unsafe to drink around the world, even in the most remote areas.
Shift in war's front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received authorization Sunday to leave the country's Black Sea coast as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the ports to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
What does Alex Jones’ US$49.3M verdict mean for the future of misinformation?
Alex Jones is facing a hefty price tag for his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre — US$49.3 million in damages, and counting, for claiming the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax — a punishing salvo in a fledgling war on harmful misinformation.
Toronto
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
-
Temperatures in Toronto set to hit low 40s with humidity as two-day heat event continues
Temperatures in Toronto are set to hit the low forties when combined with humidity Sunday as much of southern Ontario remains under heat warnings.
-
Emergency department in Ontario temporarily closing this weekend due to staffing shortage
An emergency department at a hospital in Grey County will be temporarily shutting down this weekend due to staffing shortages.
Atlantic
-
Brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S. contained
A brush fire near Mount Uniacke, N.S., has been fully contained after fire crews from several locations responded to the scene Saturday.
-
Susan Holt wins N.B. Liberal leadership, calling victory a 'breath of fresh air'
The New Brunswick Liberals have chosen a political newcomer who has promoted herself as a fresh voice for the party as their new leader.
-
Interrupter clause brings more affordable fuel to Nova Scotia
The interrupter clause slashed gas prices by 10.2 cents a litre overnight in Nova Scotia, for a combined drop of nearly 20 cents in just two days.
London
-
‘This will be lifesaving,’ homeless advocate pleased with solutions that ended a four-day hunger strike
A four-day hunger strike intended to draw attention to the growing need to help the homeless population in London, Ont. has come to an end.
-
‘We want to honour Nick’: St. Thomas firefighter laid rest after fatal motorcycle crash
Family, friends and colleagues laid St. Thomas firefighter Nick Cheeseman to rest Saturday.
-
London region to swelter under high heat, humidity Sunday
Most of southern Ontario currently finds itself sweltering under a weekend heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex.
Northern Ontario
-
'Amanda got justice': Dutch man accused in B.C. teen sextortion case found guilty on all charges
A Dutch man accused of tormenting British Columbia teen Amanda Todd via online threats has been found guilty of all charges he faced in connection with the case, a jury ruled on Saturday.
-
Indigenous youth attend hockey school with local legends in the Sault
Ted, Brandon and Jordan Nolan return to Sault Ste. Marie for a hockey school. The Garden River First Nation Band Members are local heroes for Indigenous youth.
-
What does Alex Jones’ US$49.3M verdict mean for the future of misinformation?
Alex Jones is facing a hefty price tag for his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre — US$49.3 million in damages, and counting, for claiming the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax — a punishing salvo in a fledgling war on harmful misinformation.
Calgary
-
Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in southwest Calgary
Fire crews say functional smoke alarms are being credited with saving the residents of a southwest Calgary home after a blaze broke out early Sunday.
-
Woman flown to hospital following serious crash north of Cochrane
A 24-year-old woman was flown to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance after a crash on a highway north of the town of Cochrane on Saturday.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in death of Banff, Alta. man
RCMP are continuing to investigate the first homicide case in the town of Banff in several decades that stemmed from a disagreement inside a local pub.
Kitchener
-
One injured, shooting under investigation in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a shooting they say resulted in one person getting hurt.
-
'It will kill the sport': Local pistol shooters concerned with Canadian handgun ban
Local pistol shooters are worried that the Canadian government’s move to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19, will seriously hinder how many people try out the sport.
-
Waterloo-Wellington under heat warning
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo-Wellington, with local temperatures expected to climb into the high twenties or low thirties over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
Victims of double shooting found in car on Highway 1 in Burnaby
One man has died and another is injured after a shooting in Metro Vancouver Saturday.
-
Hundreds forced out of their homes as Okanagan wildfire rages on in B.C.
An evacuation order remains in effect in Olalla, a community just north of Keremeos, B.C., as a wildfire classified as 'out of control' continues to grow, impacting nearby residents.
-
Missing Indigenous woman Tatyanna Harrison found dead, Vancouver police confirm
A body found three months ago has been identified as Tatyanna Harrison, a 20-year-old Indigenous woman missing from Vancouver.
Edmonton
-
Concerns emerge over 'misleading' Canadian handgun import ban
Ottawa's plan to stop handgun imports into Canada has some gun owners and experts in Alberta calling it an overreach that could have unintended consequences.
-
Edmonton library family storytime with drag queen challenged by anti-LGBTQ+ protesters
A small group of protesters gathered downtown outside a children's storytime event featuring a drag queen hosted by the Edmonton Public Library (EPL), with organizers saying it didn't take away from the spirit of inclusion and family entertainment.
-
Canada beats Sweden 4-1 to claim gold in Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Canada scored early and often and also stayed out of the penalty box en route to a 4-1 victory over Sweden in the gold-medal final of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
Windsor
-
Run for Rocky returns Pride Fest weekend
The Run for Rocky returned to Windsor’s waterfront after a five-year hiatus Saturday morning.
-
IN PICTURES: Busk on the Block
Busk on the Block continues Saturday in Old Walkerville.
-
Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
Regina
-
Sask. Party celebrates 25 years since founding
They’re the dominant force in Saskatchewan politics, a party formed 25 years ago by Liberals and Conservatives coming together under a Saskatchewan Party banner.
-
'It's a sisterhood': All-women's disc golf tournament grows the sport in Sask.
Regina disc golfer Faye Gorrill started playing the sport last summer and has entered into her second ever tournament. However, this one is different from her first event; it’s for women only.
-
Sask. Party holds 25th anniversary celebration
The Saskatchewan Party held a celebration for supporters to mark its 25th anniversary this weekend.
Ottawa
-
Emergency department at Ottawa's Montfort Hospital reopens; closing again tonight
The Montfort Hospital ER will be closed between 7:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m., forcing residents in the east end needing emergency care to travel eight kilometres to the Ottawa Hospital General Campus.
-
Things to do in Ottawa for free this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.
-
Wolfe Island Ferry avoids Sunday shut down as crew shortage filled
The Wolfe Island Ferry will be running off-schedule Sunday morning. Service was to be cancelled because of a crew shortage, but a qualified person was found to fill the gap.
Saskatoon
-
Ferris wheel malfunction leaves over a dozen stranded: Saskatoon Fire Department
Parkgoers at Nutrien Playland got an extremely long ride and an unforgettable story to tell Saturday after the famed Ferris wheel at Kinsmen Park broke down.
-
Saskatoon fire crews rescue driver after vehicle rollover on Idylwyld Drive
Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) rescued a trapped driver, after a vehicle rollover on Idylwyld Drive at the Lorne Avenue exit.
-
Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.