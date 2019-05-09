Featured Video
Fire that damaged Plateau bar was likely arson: police
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 7:40AM EDT
A Plateau bar suffered severe damage in a fire that police said may have been criminal in nature on Thursday morning.
Police said the fire began shortly before 5:00 a.m. Witnesses said they spotted a person entering the La Porte Rouge on Mont-Royal East near Papineau, who then set a fire and fled on foot.
No injuries were reported and no suspects have been arrested.
The Montreal fire department forwarded the investigation to the SPVM’s arson unit.