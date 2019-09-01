Featured Video
Fire rips through Verdun apartment building
Flames ripped through the third floor of an apartment complex in Verdun Sep. 1.
Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, September 1, 2019 4:45PM EDT
About 100 firefighters were on scene at a residential complex on Second Ave. near Wellington St. in Verdun Sunday after a fire tore through the apartment building.
Residents evacuated the building and there were no injuries after flames broke out on the third floor before spreading throughout the building and to the roofs of adjacent buildings.
A fire department spokesperson said it was unclear what caused the blaze, and whether the fire started in an apartment unit or on a balcony.
Latest Montreal News
- Fire rips through Verdun apartment building
- Real life Top Gun pilots based in Dorval
- Confusion trips up labour reform roll-out, with some stakeholders in the dark
- Canadians urged to avoid all travel to Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian intensifies
- Two women lose lives in fatal Labour Day weekend ATV accidents