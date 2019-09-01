

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





About 100 firefighters were on scene at a residential complex on Second Ave. near Wellington St. in Verdun Sunday after a fire tore through the apartment building.

Residents evacuated the building and there were no injuries after flames broke out on the third floor before spreading throughout the building and to the roofs of adjacent buildings.

A fire department spokesperson said it was unclear what caused the blaze, and whether the fire started in an apartment unit or on a balcony.