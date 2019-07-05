

CTV Montreal Staff





Two families are now homeless after a fire in Varennes, on the South Shore of Montreal.

Firefighters went to a house on Charles-Primeau St. near Suzanne-Bouvier St. at 2 a.m Friday when someone spotted flames coming from the roof.

Crews were unable to stop the flames and cinders from spreading to the house next door,

Emergency workers evacuated both homes and it does not appear that anyone was injured.

The fire destroyed both homes, burning them both to the ground.

The cause of the fire is not known.