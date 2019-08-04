

CTV Montreal





Nine families are homeless after a major fire at an apartment building in the Sudouest Borough.

The five alarm fire started about 1:30 am in a triplex with nine units on Marin St.

There were no injuries.

However the damage to the building is so significant the remaining structure may have to be torn down because it is unstable.

The case has been transferred to the Montreal police because the Fire Department could not determine the cause.