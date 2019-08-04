Featured Video
Fire leaves nine families homeless
A fire in the Southwest borough left nine families homeless on Sun., Aug. 4, 2019.
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, August 4, 2019 4:45PM EDT
Nine families are homeless after a major fire at an apartment building in the Sudouest Borough.
The five alarm fire started about 1:30 am in a triplex with nine units on Marin St.
There were no injuries.
However the damage to the building is so significant the remaining structure may have to be torn down because it is unstable.
The case has been transferred to the Montreal police because the Fire Department could not determine the cause.
