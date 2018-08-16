

CTV Montreal





A family of three is homeless after a fire broke out on St. Denis St.

It started around 6 p.m. Wednesday in a mixed commercial-residential building on the corner of St. Denis St. and Marie Anne St.

About 40 firefighters were called to the scene and they managed to get the fire under control quickly.

St. Denis was blocked between Rachel St. and Mont Royal Ave. while they worked and ensured that everything was out afterwards.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters said the fire began because of an electrical problem.