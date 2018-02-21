

CTV Montreal





Four people were injured, including a woman who fell off a balcony, when a fire broke out in a LaSalle apartment building.

The fire started around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday in a three-storey building on Francoeur St.

About 30 people managed to escape the building safely, with some of them being rescued by firefighters on ladders.

A 61-year-old woman was hurt when she fell off a second-storey balcony while trying to reach safety, and two other residents suffered injuries. A police officer was also hurt.

The fire started in the building's electrical room.