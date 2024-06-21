MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fire kills 60-year-old man in Havre-Saint-Pierre, Que.

    Incendie/fire - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Incendie/fire - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    A 60-year-old man died in a house fire Thursday evening in Havre-Saint-Pierre, on Quebec's north coast.

    Emergency services were called to Bagouin Street around 10 p.m. regarding the fire.

    "There were two people inside. One of these people remained inside and was discovered by firefighters. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene," said Quebec police (SQ) spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu.

    The second person on the scene suffered smoke inhalation, but his condition is non-life-threatening.

    The SQ's Major Crime Investigation Division is responsible for investigating the cause and circumstances of the fire. However, at first glance, there would appear to be no criminal action in connection with this event, said Mr. Beaulieu.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2024.

