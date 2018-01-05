

CTV Montreal





Six people were forced out of their homes in frigid temperatures after a fire broke out in Sherrington in the Monteregie.

Police say they received a 911 call at about 1 a.m. Friday about a building on fire on Saint-Patrice St. in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington

There were six apartments in the building above a business on the ground floor. The building was destroyed.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze, but it doesn’t appear to be criminal, police said.

No one was injured.