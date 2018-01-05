Fire in Sherrington forces six out, destroys building
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 5, 2018 9:34AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 5, 2018 10:01AM EST
Six people were forced out of their homes in frigid temperatures after a fire broke out in Sherrington in the Monteregie.
Police say they received a 911 call at about 1 a.m. Friday about a building on fire on Saint-Patrice St. in Saint-Patrice-de-Sherrington
There were six apartments in the building above a business on the ground floor. The building was destroyed.
Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze, but it doesn’t appear to be criminal, police said.
No one was injured.
Latest Montreal News
- 20 years later, the ice storm still looms large in Quebecers' memories
- Three injured in Mirabel house explosion: report
- Fatal collisions up slightly, more young people killed on Quebec roads in 2017
- Fire in Sherrington forces six out, destroys building
- Fierce storm causes storm surges, extensive power outages in Atlantic Canada