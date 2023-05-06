Fire in Shawinigan: one person missing

SHAWINIGAN, Que. -

One person is missing, and two others suffered minor injuries in a fire in Shawinigan, Mauricie, Saturday afternoon.

The two injured were taken to hospital to treat smoke inhalation and burns, according to Quebec provincial police (SQ).

Police were called to assist firefighters in the fire in the six-unit building on Saint-Marc Avenue near Notre-Dame Street.

Checks are underway to find the missing tenant, as it is unknown if he was in his apartment at the time of the fire, says SQ spokesperson Hélène St-Pierre.

By early evening, the fire was still raging, she said. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

