Fire in Montreal North could be arson: police

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a fire was ignited in the borough of Montreal North late Monday night.

Officers received a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. about a commercial building on fire on Industriel Boulevard and de Bruxelles Avenue.

"Firefighters rapidly extinguished the fire," said Marianne Allard-Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "An accelerant was found."

She adds that the damage to the building was minor.

"Nobody was injured in this incident," said Allard-Morin. "There are no arrests."

The investigation has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.