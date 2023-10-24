MONTREAL
Montreal

    Fire in Montreal North could be arson: police

    Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News) Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a fire was ignited in the borough of Montreal North late Monday night.

    Officers received a 911 call at 11:30 p.m. about a commercial building on fire on Industriel Boulevard and de Bruxelles Avenue.

    "Firefighters rapidly extinguished the fire," said Marianne Allard-Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "An accelerant was found."

    She adds that the damage to the building was minor.

    "Nobody was injured in this incident," said Allard-Morin. "There are no arrests."

    The investigation has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

