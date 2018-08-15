

CTV Montreal





Firefighters in Mont Saint Hilaire used power saws to cut through doors and walls after a fire broke out in a garage overnight.

The fire started around 1:10 a.m. at the building at 1560 Wilfrid Laurier St.

Flames quickly spread throughout the structure, but because of the metal doors firefighters need to use circular saws to cut their way inside.

Once they had cut holes in the building firefighters began pouring water onto the fire.

At this point there is no official word as to the extent of the damage, but firefighters were at the scene until well past dawn.

The cause of the fire is not known but it is not believed to be arson.