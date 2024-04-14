Fire in Hudson Que. causes major damage to 182-year-old church

A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. risks major damage to the structure that was built almost two centuries ago.

The St. James Church was built in 1842 on the shores of the Lake of Two Mountains, and "is suffering heavy damage by fire and water," wrote Urgences Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Beauharnois-Salaberry on its Facebook page.

Firefighters from several departments were called to the scene on Sunday morning as flames broke out in the structure on Main Street in the municipality west of Montreal.

Hudson Mayor Chloe Hutchison posted a message on her Facebook page promising to rebuild the structure.

"We have been in touch with Reverend Sophie Rolland and through her strength and guidance, the message is that all remain positive, that regardless of the extent of today's fire, there is every intention to rebuild whatever is destroyed and to reopen this place of heritage and shared love by the whole of the community," she wrote.

St. James Anglican Church in Hudson, Que. suffered a major fire on April 14, 2024. (Emanuel Lapointe)

The extent of the damage remains to be seen as firefighters remain on the scene as of 4 p.m. on Sunday.