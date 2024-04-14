MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fire in Hudson Que. causes major damage to 182-year-old church

    The St. James Anglican Church in Hudson, Que. was built in 1842 and caught fire on April 14, 2024. (Emanuel Lapointe) The St. James Anglican Church in Hudson, Que. was built in 1842 and caught fire on April 14, 2024. (Emanuel Lapointe)
    Share

    A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. risks major damage to the structure that was built almost two centuries ago.

    The St. James Church was built in 1842 on the shores of the Lake of Two Mountains, and "is suffering heavy damage by fire and water," wrote Urgences Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Beauharnois-Salaberry on its Facebook page.

    Firefighters from several departments were called to the scene on Sunday morning as flames broke out in the structure on Main Street in the municipality west of Montreal.

    Hudson Mayor Chloe Hutchison posted a message on her Facebook page promising to rebuild the structure.

    "We have been in touch with Reverend Sophie Rolland and through her strength and guidance, the message is that all remain positive, that regardless of the extent of today's fire, there is every intention to rebuild whatever is destroyed and to reopen this place of heritage and shared love by the whole of the community," she wrote. 

    St. James Anglican Church in Hudson, Que. suffered a major fire on April 14, 2024. (Emanuel Lapointe)

    The extent of the damage remains to be seen as firefighters remain on the scene as of 4 p.m. on Sunday.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News