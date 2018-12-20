

CTV Montreal





One person was overcome by smoke after a fire broke out in Dorval.

The fire started around 1:45 a.m. Thursday on Bourke Ave. near Marian Ave. just south of Highway 20.

Firefighters evacuated the building and put out the flames, then treated one person for smoke inhalation.

It appears the fire started because of an electrical problem.

Police blocked off the residential area overnight while firefighters ensured the building was secure.