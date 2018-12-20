Featured Video
Fire in Dorval apartment building
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, December 20, 2018 7:28AM EST
One person was overcome by smoke after a fire broke out in Dorval.
The fire started around 1:45 a.m. Thursday on Bourke Ave. near Marian Ave. just south of Highway 20.
Firefighters evacuated the building and put out the flames, then treated one person for smoke inhalation.
It appears the fire started because of an electrical problem.
Police blocked off the residential area overnight while firefighters ensured the building was secure.