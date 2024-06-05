MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fire forces evacuation of several buildings in Montreal's east end

    A three-alarm fire in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough forced the evacuation of several buildings.

    According to the Montreal fire department, the blaze started at 10 p.m. Tuesday on the top floor of a triplex on Chambly Street.

    As a precaution, the adjacent buildings were evacuated and several streets were closed to traffic.

    The investigation is ongoing.

