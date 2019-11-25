QUEBEC CITY -- A fire forced eight people from their homes in Quebec City’s Beauport borough Sunday night.

Firefighters received a 911 call at 9:45 p.m. about a blaze at a residential building on Sainte-Cécile Street.

When they arrived, the flames were raging at the back of the three-storey building, spreading towards the attic.

It took 60 firefighters to extinguish the blaze, which caused significant damage to the structure.

The building’s residents, whom firefighters say were able to quickly evacuate thanks to working fire alarms, are being taken care of by the Red Cross.

Officials say it does not seem like they will be able to return to their homes any time soon. The source and cause of the fire are being investigated.