A fire forced more than 30 people out of a low-cost housing building for seniors in St-Eustache on Monday morning.

Firefighters said the fire started on the building’s third floor at 6:00 a.m.

Two people were treated for shock but no other injuries were reported.

Roughly 80 firefighters from St-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes, Boisbriand and several other departments were called to assist at the scene.

Firefighters said the third floor was a total loss and other floors are expected to have also suffered severe damage from smoke and water.

St-Eustache fire chief Charles de Rouville said the Red Cross and other organizations are working to find shelter for the building’s residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.