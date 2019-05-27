Featured Video
Fire forces 30 seniors from St-Eustache residence
A St-Eustache low-cost seniors' residence was severely damaged by fire on Mon., May 27, 2019.
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, May 27, 2019 4:48PM EDT
A fire forced more than 30 people out of a low-cost housing building for seniors in St-Eustache on Monday morning.
Firefighters said the fire started on the building’s third floor at 6:00 a.m.
Two people were treated for shock but no other injuries were reported.
Roughly 80 firefighters from St-Eustache, Deux-Montagnes, Boisbriand and several other departments were called to assist at the scene.
Firefighters said the third floor was a total loss and other floors are expected to have also suffered severe damage from smoke and water.
St-Eustache fire chief Charles de Rouville said the Red Cross and other organizations are working to find shelter for the building’s residents.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.