Fire, explosion destroys pizzeria in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
Damage to Marzoni Pizzeria is significant, including an exterior wall that fell down (CTV Montreal/Pedro Querido)
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Monday, July 8, 2019 9:56AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 8, 2019 12:21PM EDT
Firefighters rushed to a pizza restaurant in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu early Monday morning.
Witnesses called 911 at 1:00 a.m. to report they heard an explosion coming from a store on Saint-Jacques Street near Paradis street.
When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from a pizza restaurant that had already suffered significant damage.
They battled the fire at Marzoni pizzeria for hours before putting out the flames.
No one was injured in the fire but the damage to the establishment is significant, including an exterior wall that fell down.
The arson squad of the police force will continue the investigation.
