Fire erupts at apartment building in Chateauguay, Que.

A major fire has broken out in the apartment building in Chateauguay, on Montreal's South Shore.

The City of Chateauguay told residents in a post on its website that emergency services are on the scene, working to contain the fire.

The building at 39 Saint-Hubert St. has been evacuated, with residents taking shelter at Mary Gardner School, city officials said. No injuries have been reported.

Access to the area is temporarily closed.