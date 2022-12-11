Fire engulfs Saint-Eustache apartment building

An apartment building in Saint-Eustache was engulfed in flames Sunday morning in Quebec's Laurentians region. Several people were evacuated, but no serious injuries were reported.

The fire, the cause of which has yet to be determined, started in the early morning.

The building on Hector-Lanthier Street was evacuated, but some people trapped in the building needed help from firefighters to leave.

Several fire crews from neighbouring municipalities were called to the scene, while police responded to set up a security perimeter.

Local authorities reported no deaths or serious injuries, but three people were transported to hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Property damage to the building is extensive.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 11, 2022.