MONTREAL -- Firefighters had to be called to help rescue a construction worker who had fallen Monday morning in downtown Montreal.

The man was working on the upper floors of the building at 1170 Peel St. when he fell.

His colleagues called 911 but the ambulance technicians couldn’t reach the man.

The fire department’s high-altitude team brought the man down from the building on a stretcher and transferred him to Urgences-Sante.