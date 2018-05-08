

CTV Montreal





Residents of two apartments in Montreal will have to find somewhere else to live after an early morning fire ruined their homes.

The fire broke out in a three-storey building on Ste. Catherine St. East near Joliette St. around 3:50 a.m. and a resident of the third floor called 9-1-1.

Firefighters rushed to the building as clouds of smoke billowed from the top floor.

Four people and three dogs quickly evacuated the residential section of the building -- nobody was in the depanneur on the ground floor -- while the residents of adjacent buildings were also told to get out for their own safety.

Firefighters poured water on the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to the connected buildings, but the two apartments were badly damaged by smoke, water, and fire.

The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter to the residents until they can make long-term arrangements.

Damage to the building is estimated at $100,000.

The depanneur suffered some water damage but should be able to reopen.

Firefighters believe the fire was started by someone who was careless with a cigarette.