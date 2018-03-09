

CTV Montreal





A fire in a Pointe-Aux-Trembles duplex spread to a neighbouring building early Friday morning.

Firefighters said the fire began in the duplex, which was under construction, just before 1:00 a.m. The flames then spread to another building which housed a depanneur and apartment.

The apartment’s residents made their way out without harm and are being offered help by the Red Cross.

It took 80 firefighters to put out the three-alarm blaze. The SPVM’s arson squad is investigating, though the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

A Hydro-Quebec pole was broken in the course of the fire, causing an outage for 4,000 Hydro clients. A Hydro-Quebec official said workers would replace the pole and power should be restored by noon.