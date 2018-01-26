

CTV Montreal





For the second time in five years, fire has badly damaged a building at a well-known spa north of Montreal.

The Spa Finlandais in Rosemere caught fire at 2:45 a.m. on Friday and flames quickly swept through one of the buildings that make up the complex.

Staff were in the spa when the fire began but all escaped without injury.

The spa's owner, Pierre Verville, expects it will take several weeks for the Spa to be repaired and for it to reopen, but he's trying to look on the positive side.

"I feel that it's better than a heart attack. It's easier for me to build, it's just plywood, and I have all my guys working for me. I mean, it's not fun but there are no injuries, no accident inside the spa, and it was at night so nobody was inside the spa, so there's always good news and bad news, and I always take the good part," said Verville

About 50 firefighters were called to the Labelle Blvd. location to battle the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known, but the fire began in the roof of one of the smaller buildings on the grounds.

Route 17 was closed while firefighters put out the flames and made sure everything was extinguished.

In 2013 a fire at the same location destroyed one of the buildings used by massage therapists, forcing the spa to close for several months.