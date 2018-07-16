Fire chief says train derailment in Saint-Polycarpe is well-contained
Twenty of the cars in the train's convoy - four of them carrying propane - came off the tracks in Saint-Polycarpe just before 7 p.m., officials said. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, July 16, 2018 10:37PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 17, 2018 9:11AM EDT
A freight train derailed Monday evening in the small town of Saint-Polycarpe, in the Montérégie area.
Twenty of the cars on the convoy - four of them carrying propane - came off the tracks just before 7 p.m.
There were no injuries according to preliminary information obtained by the Sûreté du Québec.
Police also said there were no fires or leaks from the propane cars.
The town posted a message on its Facebook page, informing the public that the derailment took place at De Beaujeu Rd., between Élie-Auclair and De L'Église Rds.
Part of the Elie-Auclair Rd. was closed to traffic Monday night.
Saint-Polycarpe officials also said “the municipal and railway authorities [were] hard at work to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.”
The town's fire chief said the accident could have been a lot worse.
Fire chief says there is no danger following train derailment in Saint-Polycarpe. The diesel fuel did not leak nor combust. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/owGJJIzUtg— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) July 17, 2018
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it has been made aware of the situation and will send an investigator to the scene Tuesday.
