Fire causes extensive damage to business in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a fire was started at a business in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

    A 911 was placed at 12:20 a.m. about the blaze on Pierrefonds Boulevard near Hamel Street.

    Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, but significant damage had already been done.

    "The front window of the store was smashed and there was the start of a fire inside," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "No incendiary device was found on scene."

    However, she notes there were traces of an accelerant found inside.

    There were no reported injuries, and no arrests have been made.

    Investigators with the Montreal police arson squad are expected to visit the scene later in the day Monday.

