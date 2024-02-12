MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Fire breaks out near gas station on St-Andre in Montreal

    Share

    A fire broke out on Monday in Montreal in a building on St-André street near Ontario street.

    The building on fire is very close to a gas station, and so far it's unclear if anyone was injured.

    Firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze in the early afternoon.

    The Montreal fire department said it was a two-alarm fire and electricity may be cut in the area.

    Ontario street was blocked to traffic at Atateken street, with Montreal securing a perimeter.

    - With files form Noovo Info

