Fire breaks out near gas station on St-Andre in Montreal

A fire broke out on Monday in Montreal in a building on St-André street near Ontario street.

The building on fire is very close to a gas station, and so far it's unclear if anyone was injured.



Firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze in the early afternoon.

The Montreal fire department said it was a two-alarm fire and electricity may be cut in the area.

Ontario street was blocked to traffic at Atateken street, with Montreal securing a perimeter.

- With files form Noovo Info