MONTREAL -- A fire broke out Monday afternoon at a used clothing store in Roxboro.

The second-alarm fire happened at 2:15 p.m. at the corner of Centre-Commercial Street and 4th Avenue south, said Stephanie Lorrain of the Montreal Fire Department.

Firefighters have the blaze under control, but people are asked to avoid the area as they put out the flames.

Electricity has been cut off to nearby homes, but train service to nearby Roxboro train station will not be affected.