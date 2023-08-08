Fire breaks out in pastry shop in downtown Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

A major fire in downtown Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu caused the evacuation of several buildings.

No one was injured, according to the city.

A post on the city's Facebook page says that the fire broke out around 9 p.m. in the old Bissonnette pastry shop on Champlain Street near Saint-Charles Street. The business was permanently closed at the time of the fire.

A fire that broke out at the Boulangerie Bissonnette in downtown Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu destroyed the building and caused heavy damage to surrounding buildings on Aug. 8, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

"The building and adjacent buildings were evacuated, and no one was injured," the post said.

Around 80 firefighters were on the scene and able to put out the blaze.