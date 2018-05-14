Fire breaks out in Le Devoir building downtown
There was a fire in building housing Le Devoir newspaper Monday afternoon (photo: Twitter / Demon Balcon)
A fire broke out out in the building housing the Le Devoir offices in downtown Montreal monday afternoon.
Montreal firefighters said a four-alarm fire is now under control at the building at the corner of Berri and Sainte-Catherine Sts.
Feu de bâtiment - Rue Berri et Rue Ste-Catherine - Quatrième alarme - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/qX1aTKWQVJ— Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) May 14, 2018
It appears the fire broke out on the roof of the daily newspaper’s operations, forcing the employees out of the building.
The newspaper's website said the staff is safe and sound, but that it is too soon to evaluate the extent of the damage.
People are asked to avoid the area.
#SPVM in assistance to @MTL_SIM to ease the traffic for a fire. Avoid the area : Ste-Catherine St. is closed between St-Denis and St-Hubert St. Berri St. is closed between Maisonneuve and René-Lévesque Boul. #MtlTraffic ^RM— Police Montréal (@SPVM) May 14, 2018
Despite the blaze, the news agency confirmed that it will publish a newspaper on Tuesday and that its digital operations continue to function.
L’immeuble du @LeDevoir flambe. Tout le personnel est sain et sauf. C’est l’essentiel. pic.twitter.com/tqux4gLfU2— Brian Myles (@brianmyles) May 14, 2018
