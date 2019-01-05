

CTV Montreal





One woman has suffered cardiac injuries and is being treated by Urgences-Sante following a fire in Cote-des-Neiges.

It broke out on Saturday night in the basement of a Cote-des-Neiges apartment building on Bedford Road.

Firefighters were dispatched at around 7:30 p.m.

The fire started in a room containing the building’s washing machines and dryers.

The entire three-story complex was evacuated.

40 firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

The fire department said that the cause was likely electric and that there doesn’t appear to be any criminal involvement.

An investigation is ongoing, but the building has reopened to residents.