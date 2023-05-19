Fire breaks out behind business in Laval industrial area

Laval firefighters responded to a blaze behind a business that sent black smoke billowing into the sky Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out in an industrial area at a conveyor belt plant on Dagenais Boulevard West, according to a tweet from the Laval fire department around 3:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene show the fire burning in a parking lot, where it appears tires were being stored, as several vehicles are parked nearby.

⚠️INCENDIE EN COURS



Feu dans la cours arrière du 2000 Dagenais Ouest. Flammes apparentes. Le Code est 10-07, intervention nécessaire.



⛔️ Secteur à éviter#APLPOMPIER pic.twitter.com/jDfL2LYJux — APL Pompiers Laval (@APLPOMPIER) May 19, 2023

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.