Fire breaks out behind business in Laval industrial area

A fire burns outside a business in Laval on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Source: Twitter/@APLPOMPIER) A fire burns outside a business in Laval on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Source: Twitter/@APLPOMPIER)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon