Fire breaks out behind business in Laval industrial area
Laval firefighters responded to a blaze behind a business that sent black smoke billowing into the sky Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out in an industrial area at a conveyor belt plant on Dagenais Boulevard West, according to a tweet from the Laval fire department around 3:30 p.m.
Photos from the scene show the fire burning in a parking lot, where it appears tires were being stored, as several vehicles are parked nearby.
No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will U.S. send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets? NATO ambassador says not 'right now'
The United States' ambassador to NATO says it is 'entirely' up to other countries to decide whether they want to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but it's not something the Americans have plans to do 'right now.'
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
Ford says Ontario offering more money to Stellantis, feds say deal is close
Ontario is offering more money in a bid to keep automaker Stellantis from pulling out of building an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
Two flight attendants fell in love on an airplane. Here’s what happened next
Hunter Smith was working the gate, John Lihas was working the flight. The two had a five minute conversation that set in motion an unexpected love story that’s still going strong today.
What we know about the complex court fight over the Nashville school shooter's writings
A judge soon could decide if the writings of a shooter who killed three 9-year-olds and three adults in March at a Christian school in Nashville become public as parties with competing interests in the case – and the broader battle over U.S firearms access – have sparred in court over their release.
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
-
Police investigating after kitten thrown out of car on Ontario highway
Ontario Provincial Police are making a public appeal for information after a kitten was thrown out of a moving vehicle along Highway 403 in Burlington on Friday morning.
Atlantic
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continues
As Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Western wildfire smoke over the Maritimes Friday
A thin haze created by smoke from the wildfire in western Canada is present over the Maritimes Friday.
London
-
Wanderlust Wives journey around the world
A local couple sold their house, left their jobs and set out on a dream trip — something inspired by life changing events.
-
Charges laid after two crashes just minutes apart in south London
The first crash happened at Commissioners and Western Counties Road and the second at Southdale and Willow Drive.
-
Dryer fire leaves family of 14 without a home in Lucknow, Ont.
By the time Dave and Ashley Donaldson realized their house was on fire, it was already too late. 14 members of the Donaldson family only made it out with the clothes on their back, but their dog Lugnut didn't make it.
Northern Ontario
-
Court hears victim impact statements from murder victim’s family, friends
People close to Renee Sweeney and her family finally had their say in court Friday. They were able to give victim impact statements 25 years after Sweeney was killed.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offline
NOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
Calgary
-
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
-
'This is unacceptable': Calgary passengers stranded for several hours amid WestJet flight cancellations
Labour action from WestJet pilots was avoided just hours before the 3 a.m. strike deadline Friday, but disruptions to the airline’s network are leaving some Calgary passengers stranded for several hours or days at the airport.
-
Senegalese percussionist Massamba Diop joins CPO to perform music from The Black Panther at Jubilee
The Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra is offering a different kind of long-weekend getaway: a Friday-night flight to Wakanda.
Kitchener
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family member tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Long weekend fun in Waterloo region
Looking for long weekend plans? Here are some fun events going on around Waterloo region.
Vancouver
-
Man who went missing after night out in Vancouver found dead, family says
Langley resident Irshaad Ikbal, who had been missing since a night out in downtown Vancouver late last month, has been found deceased, his family says.
-
B.C. man who was denied boarding by Flair Airlines wins compensation
Flair Airlines has been ordered to pay a B.C. man $2,400 after he was denied boarding on an overbooked flight, according to a decision from the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
2-vehicle collision in Surrey sends 7 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries
A two-vehicle collision in Surrey Friday morning sent seven people to hospital, one of whom suffered serious injuries, according to Mounties.
Edmonton
-
'It was a mistake': UCP Leader Smith acknowledges ethics violation but doesn't apologize
After the Alberta leaders debate Thursday night, a reporter asked Danielle Smith if she's sorry for breaking the province's Conflicts of Interest Act. The UCP leader did not offer an apology.
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
-
1 taken to hospital with burns after fire in north Edmonton
One person was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a house fire in north Edmonton on Friday.
Windsor
-
Doug Ford says province will offer more money to keep EV battery plant in Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has promised the province will offer up more money towards the incentive package already on the table to keep Stellantis/LG from pulling the NextStar Energy battery plant from Windsor.
-
Loaded gun seized in arrest outside Walker Road business
A 37-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after Windsor police say he was arrested leaving a Walker Road business.
-
$14,000 in drugs and cash seized in south Windsor bust
Windsor police have charged a suspect after seizing over $14,000 worth of cash and drugs in south Windsor.
Regina
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
Motorcycle driver slapped with fine over $1K
A motorcycle driver who was clocked driving well over the speed limit on Thursday was slapped with a $1,201 fine.
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
Ottawa
-
Accused cop killer's lawyers say Sgt. Eric Mueller's death 'was not an ambush'
The lawyers for the man accused of killing Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller say the officer was not ambushed, contradicting the OPP commissioner's description of the incident.
-
Donovan Bailey joins group aiming to buy Ottawa Senators
As Senators fans wait for word on who will be the new owner of the club, Donovan Bailey announced he would be joining Neko Sparks and Snoop Dogg in their bid for the club.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. police chief resigns after investigators find 'neglect of duty' in baby's death
The police chief of Saskatchewan's third-largest city has resigned following the release of a scathing investigation by the province's police oversight agency.
-
New air tankers from Quebec en route to Sask. to battle wildfires
New air tankers will join the fleet in Saskatchewan to help fight the wildfires burning throughout the province's north.
-
E-scooter pilot program begins in Saskatoon
E-scooters are now available for rent in Saskatoon.