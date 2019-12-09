MONTREAL -- A fire broke out Monday afternoon at the West Island Assistance Fund, which helps families with food, clothing, furniture and a Christmas basket program.

The third-alarm fire broke out at 2:15 p.m. at the corner of Centre-Commercial Street and 4th Avenue south, said Stephanie Lorrain of the Montreal Fire Department.



A nearby daycare was evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured in the blaze.

About 60-100 firefighters battled to get the fire under control, and people are asked to avoid the area as they put out the flames.

Electricity was cut off to neighbouring homes, but train service to nearby Roxboro train station was not affected.



.@pfds_rox says West Island Assistance Fund was gutted by this afternoon’s fire - bad timing for this organization that helps so many at this time of year. #CJAD800 — Shuyee Lee (@sleeCJAD) December 9, 2019



