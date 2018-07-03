

CTV Montreal





Dozens of animals died after a fire broke out at the SPCA in Gatineau on Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. after several people in the area reported seeing smoke.

No one was injured in the fire, but several animals died in the blaze.

The SPCA couldn’t be reached for comment, but its website said that it was housing 24 animals, and that 12 dogs were rescued from the building.

An investigation is still ongoing, but weather may have been a factor.

A storm tore through the area hours before the fire, and a tree beside the building brought down a power line.

Some witnesses speculated that the fire was sparked around the same time that power was restored to the building.