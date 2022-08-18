Fire at the Theatre du Nouveau Monde, people asked to avoid the Quartier des Spectacles
Montreal firefighters are battling a blaze at the Théâtre du Nouveau Monde in the city's downtown area Thursday morning.
Officials say the fire is in a part of the building under renovation at the intersection of Sainte-Catherine Street Ouest and Saint-Urbain Street, in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles.
Firefighters say it is too early to tell if there are any injuries, what caused the fire or estimate how extensive the damage is.
People are being asked to avoid the area as the blaze is emitting a lot of smoke.
A security perimeter has been set up, blocking off streets down towards René-Lévesque Boulevard, between Saint-Urbain and Jeanne-Mance streets.
The Théâtre du Nouveau Monde has existed since 1951 in a structure that was built in 1912.
