

CTV Montreal





A fire broke out overnight at the Atwater market, damaging several stores and part of the building.

Employees working in the building overnight called 9-1-1 at 3:30 a.m. to report the fire.

When firefighters arrived smoke was filling the building and spewing outside.

They promptly put out the flames, and said the damage was limited and would likely cost $50,000 to repair.

Investigators are not certain of the cause but do not believe the fire was deliberately set. They are checking electrical wiring in stalls to see if something went wrong.

The Atwater market will be closed to the public on Friday morning, and likely for the entire day.

Security officers will verify that everything is intact, while shopkeepers will have to evaluate their food and determine if it was damage by flames, smoke, or water.