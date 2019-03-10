

CTV Montreal





A job fair on Sunday aimed at increasing diversity in the city’s police and fire departments.

They want to recruit more people of colour to join their ranks.

Only nine percent of police officers are from a visible minority.

33 percent of officers are women.

Still, those skewed numbers aren’t swaying potential recruits.

“It doesn’t discourage me,” said Hina Choudhry, who was at the job fair. “It makes me think about it and ask questions like why.”

It’s a similar picture at local fire departments.

Of Montreal’s 2,400 firefighters, 29 are female and 36 are visible minorities.

Alain Babineau is a retired RCMP officer who consults for the Centre for Research Action on Race Relations (CRARR).

He said a key to becoming more diverse is to change perceptions about the departments.

“You’ve got to change the narrative that’s out there right now amongst racialized communities and indigenous communities that police officers are against us, or law enforcement are against us,” he said.

For its part, the fire department has noticed an improvement in representation over the years.

“We are seeing better results in that we have more women than ever enrolling in the fire school, more people from racialized groups” said David Shelton, Chief of Operations at the Montreal Fire Department.

“It’s a bit of a long process so the numbers haven’t been fully born out in our hiring as of yet.”