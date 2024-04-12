FIQ health care workers vote on agreement in principle with Quebec

The 80,000 members of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) are being called upon to vote until 11:59 p.m. Friday on the agreement in principle reached with the Quebec government on the renewal of their collective agreements.

The FIQ organized the vote over three days, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, after holding several general meetings to inform members of the content of the agreement in principle.

The FIQ says it is recommending that its members vote in favour of the agreement in principle.

A number of critics have spoken out on social media, notably on the issue of forced relocation of nurses and mandatory overtime.

However, FIQ President Julie Bouchard said in an interview that the agreement has "interesting advances" despite the "heartbreaking choices" that had to be made.

The advances, she says, include progress made on compulsory overtime and work to implement nurse/patient ratios.

The FIQ represents the vast majority of nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists in Quebec.