

The Canadian Press





American tech giants Facebook and Google were singled out as the largest culprits for the crisis facing Quebec media during a National Assembly hearing on Monday evening.

The absence of representatives from those companies was criticized by opposition parties. Monday marked the first day of week-long hearings into the precarious state of Quebec news media, an industry looking for a new business model to ensure survival in the short and long term.

Lawmakers heard testimony claiming that web giants are capturing an increasingly significant portion of media advertising revenues.

Last week media company Groupe Capitale, which owned six Quebec newspapers, declared bankruptcy.

More than 30 speakers, including business leaders, researchers and union representatives are scheduled to speak during this week’s hearings. The Legault government has promised to prepare an action plan and financial assistance program by beginning of fall, though the scope of that plan has yet to be released.