Financing the 'no' vote in the 1995 referendum: PQ demands a legal expert

The Parti Québécois (PQ) is calling for a legal expert to examine documents that the general director of elections (DGEQ) refuses to disclose concerning the 1995 referendum.

The PQ is demanding the truth about financing of the "no" camp, but the DGEQ won't release all the documents from the 2007 inquiry.

In a letter made public on Tuesday, the DGEQ stated that the evidence they held would remain confidential indefinitely, even though the national assembly had passed a motion to make them public.

However, Chief Electoral Officer Jean-François Blanchet said he was open to meeting with the MNAs concerned.

In a press scrum Wednesday morning in parliament, PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon refused to allow the Chief Electoral Officer to decide for himself which documents should be redacted or made public.

He therefore demands the intervention of a jurisconsult who will sort through the documents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 13, 2023.