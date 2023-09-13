Financing the 'no' vote in the 1995 referendum: PQ demands a legal expert

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon questions the government, Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon questions the government, Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News